Kareena Kapoor heaps praise on ‘emperor’ of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan

Kareena Kapoor titles Shah Rukh Khan the 'emperor' of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor showered praise on the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan as she called him the conqueror of Indian film industry.



In conversation with Mid-Day, the Jab We Met star who has worked with the three megastars of the film industry including Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, gave rare insight into their distinctive work approaches.

While giving the title of 'emperor' to the Jawaan actor, Kareena expressed her immense admiration for Shah Rukh.

"(He is) The Shah of cinema in general. The emperor, the conqueror, everything that people have been saying I think is less for Shah Rukh," she said.

Moreover, the 43-year-old diva shared some unique qualities of her other fellow co-stars, Salman and Aamir.



"Salman always relies on his persona, his personality, his super-duper stardom," the actress pointed out.

"Aamir is very focused. He just becomes that character. He gets obsessed and only thinks about his work."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in an action-packed film, reportedly titled as Singham 3, alongside Ranveer Singh.



Recently, the mother-of-two shared a picture on her Instagram handle from the set of her upcoming movie, expressing her excitement to work with her favourite director, Rohit Shetty.