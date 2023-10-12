Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark new royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipating a fresh rift with the Royal Family, owing to their close bonds with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked a wave of worry within the Buckingham Palace after it was revealed that the pair had a secret meeting with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in Portugal last month.
An insider told Heat Magazine that King Charles as well as the Waleses are “left worried” about the Sussexes infiltrating the Royal Family through their close princesses.
Their fear arises from the sole knowledge that Beatrice and Eugenie are "still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace,” hence the Royal Family is anxious about being left in the dark about “what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally".
As for what the former royals bond over with Prince Andrew’s daughters, the insider explained, "They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy.
“Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition.”
"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes," the source added.
