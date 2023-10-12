Prince Harry, Prince William 'forced to reunite' over Princess Diana

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William would be “appalled” at the late Princess Diana’s portrayal in the final season of The Crown.



The upcoming season of the series will reportedly show the late princess as a “ghost” in a conversation with the actor playing King Charles.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams described the entire sequence as “weird” and “tasteless,” noting, "It is pitiful that someone with his [the show creator Peter Morgan] skills has reduced what is undoubtedly a tragedy to something that he knows perfectly well will be controversial.”

“The idea that he has scripted a ghostly figure of the mother of Prince William and Harry is obviously tasteless and the whole concept, whatever the ghost says or does, seems utterly bizarre,” he explained.

Noting that the estranged brother may speak out on their thoughts about the portrayal, Fitzwilliams insisted that it will “only add to the hype” surrounding the show.

"William and Harry I am sure will also find this difficult to acknowledge as they have no idea what Diana was feeling and where her emotions were during that time,” Fitzwilliams shared.

“So this factional drama becomes one of fantasy and speculation which could appal the pair as it changes the narrative of the memory of their beloved mother," the expert added.

The Crown Season 6 is set to premiere in two parts, starting next month.