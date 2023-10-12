Jada-Pinkett Smith didn’t expect Will Smith 'to slap' Chris Rock

Jada-Pinkett shared what she first thought when her seperated-for-7-years husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The Men In Black actor “smacked the sh*t” out of Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony in March 2022, after the comic quipped in with a “G.I. Jane Joe” reference about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head due to alopecia.

Smith, 55, have since apologised to the Academy and Chris Rock multiple times, after being banned from any type of events for 10 years.

Now, recalling the incident, the Gemini Man actor’s wife revealed what she thought of her husband hitting Chris Rock.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit',” she said to People Magazine while talking about her new book ‘Worthy'.

“I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit,” she added.

The Nutty professor alum also revealed her first words to Smith after the incident happened.

“Are you okay?” she asked the Fresh Prince alum, further telling the outlet that she decided she is "going to be by his side but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."