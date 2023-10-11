Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s strained marriage takes a toll on kids: Here’s why

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s troubled marriage has created a negative impact on kids, reveals the source.



“Willow and Jaden are both extremely fragile right now and clearly traumatised by their parents’ behaviour to the point where they're acting out,” said an insider while speaking to the National Enquirer.

Earlier, Jada landed into trouble after she confessed, she never wanted to marry Will and revealed about cheating on the actor.

“People are sick and tired of Jada's two-faced lies and airing dirty laundry while grinding Will into the ground,” stated an insider.

The source added, “It seems to be having an adverse effect on their kids, too.”

Willow earlier posted a cartoon character image lying in a hospital bed and wrote, “Every time I act nonchalant. My condition worsens.”

The source pointed out, “Willow is humiliated by the public way her parents have destroyed their marriage and each other.”

“She’s crying out for attention, causing fear for her well-being,” remarked an insider.

Jaden, 25 also stirred concerns when he posted a photo of himself with paramedics in the background carrying medical bags.

“Their kids are sending these twisted SOS calls for help,” declared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “People are pointing the finger of blame at Jada and Will for letting this happen.”