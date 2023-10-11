Meghan Markle breaks silence on being Prince Harry's wife amid speculations

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who are in New York to mark World Mantel Heath Day, have seemingly responded to rumours about their alleged feud and relationship during their NYC trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly used their New York trip to tell the world that they can never split as husband and wife, and are on the same page on all the decisions they take for their better tomorrow as the couple are seen holding hands and smiling during their outings together.

Harry and Meghan are steadfast in their devotion to each other, and it seems that it's something that they make a conscious effort about.



breaking silence on being wife to the royal, Meghan - while speaking at the first-ever Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit - admitted that she and Harry are always aware of what is coming next with their young family, and they work together to address it.

To a question Meghan said: "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life... outside of course being a wife to this one."

Before marrying Harry, Meghan had a prominent online persona through her Instagram account The Tig, which was shut down shortly after she and Harry got engaged.

However, the former Suits star admitted that as yet she herself hasn't had to deal too much with it. She said 'I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change.'



There are also speculations that Meghan is poised to make an online comeback in the near future, with some suggesting that her online profile The Tig is set to go live once again in a multi-million dollar deal with a sponsor. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet.