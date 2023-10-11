'I'm A Celebrity' star Shappi Khorsandi hospitalized, forfeits festival appearance

Former I'm A Celebrity contestant Shappi Khorsandi, disclosed that she was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, ultimately leading to her withdrawal from an upcoming appearance at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.



The comedian, who had previously graced the reality TV show in 2017, shared the unfortunate turn of events with her followers on social media, specifically on the platform X as she extended her apologies to her fans.

In her online message, Shappi explained, "I had a funny turn this morning and ended up in A&E with a very disappointing vending machine.

Gutted I had to cancel this. Forgive me if you were coming."

The unexpected health incident left her unable to fulfill her commitment to the literary festival, leaving fans and attendees disappointed.

In the 17th season of the hit reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, comedienne Shappi Khorsandi made history as the first celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle.

The star expressed relief at leaving the camp, citing her intense longing for her children as the primary reason.

Shappi's elimination was marked by a surprising revelation from hosts Ant and Dec, who clarified that the infamous "StrawberryGate" incident was, in fact, the handiwork of Amir Khan, contrary to what the entire camp believed about Iain Lee.

She remarked on this revelation, saying, "Amir is everyone's cheeky little brother, and he gets away with absolute murder!"



