Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith 'living separately' for the last seven years

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for the last seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and her husband Will Smith have been living separately for seven years.

Speaking to People, the 52-year-old actress shared that the estranged couple is doing “some really heavy-duty work together” to fix their marriage, noting, “We’re still figuring it out.”

“We just got deep love for each other,” the Girls Trip star added, “and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

After meeting on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, the couple dated for a few years until Jada got pregnant with their first child.

They ended up marrying in 1997, however, the interval spanning nearly three decades has come with its own set of challenges for the pair.

Jada admitted to her extra-marital affair with R&B singer August Alsina while she was separated from Smith in 2016 during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2020.

However, the talk show host came clean to the Focus actor and they ended up reconciling.

A report from National Enquirer recently alleged that Jada and Will’s strained marriage is taking a terrible toll on their two kids, son Jaden, and daughter Willow.

"Willow and Jaden are both extremely fragile right now and clearly traumatized by their parents' behavior to the point where they're acting out," the insider told the outlet.