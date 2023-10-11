Kate Middleton clashes with Prince William over 'unattractive' habit

Prince William and Princess Kate got candid about their domestic habits and spice tolerance in a recent interview.
The royal couple sat down with BBC Radio 1 to speak on a mental health forum called Exploring our Emotional Worlds earlier this week.
Following a thorough discussion on the significance of mental health, the host questioned them about their evening meal when they get home to Windsor.
The query led to a playful exchange between the Prince and Princess of Wales, giving an insight into their dynamic as a domestic couple.
"Are you cooking?" Kate asked the future King, who replied: "No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?"
The mom of three went on to guess that they will “probably” be having a “curry or teriyaki salmon,” prompting the host to ask about their spice tolerance level.
"I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive," William confessed.
"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate chimed in.
“[Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!” added the prince.
