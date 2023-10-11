 
Wednesday October 11, 2023
Kate Middleton clashes with Prince William over 'unattractive' habit

Kate Middleton is forced to pull double duty to cater to Prince William's domestic habits

October 11, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton gave an insight into their domestic habits
Prince William and Princess Kate got candid about their domestic habits and spice tolerance in a recent interview.

The royal couple sat down with BBC Radio 1 to speak on a mental health forum called Exploring our Emotional Worlds earlier this week.

Following a thorough discussion on the significance of mental health, the host questioned them about their evening meal when they get home to Windsor.

The query led to a playful exchange between the Prince and Princess of Wales, giving an insight into their dynamic as a domestic couple.

"Are you cooking?" Kate asked the future King, who replied: "No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?"

The mom of three went on to guess that they will “probably” be having a “curry or teriyaki salmon,” prompting the host to ask about their spice tolerance level.

"I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive," William confessed.

"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate chimed in.

“[Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!” added the prince.