Julia Fox laments $1 million denim deal loss following split from Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West breakup leads to missed million-dollar denim deal.

Julia Fox discloses that her breakup with Kanye West had far-reaching consequences, including the loss of a lucrative fashion deal.

Julia Fox recounts in her Down the Drain memoir that the rapper played a pivotal role in securing a million-dollar collaboration with an Italian denim label.

According to Julia, this partnership was initially suggested by Kanye during the early days of their romance in January 2022, whom she refers to as 'The Artist' throughout the book.

In her memoir, she recounts how 'The Artist' had promised to secure her this 'million-dollar deal' and, true to his word, immediately facilitated her connection with an Italian denim company to kickstart negotiations on her behalf.

Julia writes, "I can't believe this is my life, but I can definitely get used to it."



According to Julia, moments after instructing her publicist to announce their split to the media, she received disheartening news – the deal had fallen through.

She was reportedly informed that the partnership hinged on her being Kanye's girlfriend, a condition that ceased to be met.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Julia delved further into her experiences with Kanye.

While she acknowledged a deep connection with him and believed their relationship had the potential to be something genuine, she expressed feeling somewhat controlled by him, stating, "I just felt like his little puppet."