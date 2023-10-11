Zayn Malik 'learning to move on' amid ex Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance

Zayn Malik 'scrambles to move on' amid ex Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance

Zayn Malik is reportedly coming to terms with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s budding romance with Bradley Cooper.

The 28-year-old supermodel sparked romance rumors with the A Star Is Born actor after the duo was spotted on a date night at celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City earlier this month.

A source told ET that the Pillowtalk singer, who shares three-year-old daughter Khai with Hadid, is “learning to accept the reality.”

“He wants what’s best for Gigi,” they shared, noting that the singer “needs to move forward and take care of himself while putting his daughter first, and doing what’s best for their family.”

Meanwhile, Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk “has no issue with [the actor] dating others,” noted the insider, “especially while things are still casual between Bradley and Gigi,”

"Everyone is mostly open to their former partners moving on," they added.

Hadid and Malik dated on-again, off-again for over five years, before calling it quits in 2021 following the One Direction alum’s alleged physical altercation with the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Whereas, Cooper and Shayk dated for four years and share a six-year-old daughter together.