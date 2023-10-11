Meghan Markle gets emotional talking about raising Archie, Lilibet in ‘frightening’ era

Meghan Markle got candid as she talked alongside Prince Harry about the challenges of raising two children during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit held on Tuesday in New York City.

The discussion was about Mental Wellness in a Digital Age, moderated by Today co-host Carson Daly.

Meghan recalled that it was “impossible not to be in tears” when she heard “devastating” stories from parents.

“As parents, though our kids are really young, 2 1/2 and 4 1/2, but social media isn’t going away and by design,” she continued.

“There was an entry post that was supposed to be positive and create community but something has devolved and there’s no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.”

Toward the end of the panel, Daly asked the former Suits actress, who shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, with Prince Harry, how her perspective on the topic has changed not only as “a kick-a-s woman, but as a mom.”

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan responded gesturing to Harry.

“But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us,” she continued.

“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit,” she concluded.