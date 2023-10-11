Piers Morgan addresses Holly Willoughby’s resignation statement: Watch

Piers Morgan has recently addressed Holly Willoughby’s statement regarding resignation from This Morning show after 14 years.



During his TalkTV Uncensored programme on Tuesday, Piers said, I completely understand Holly's departure and her last line, ‘I have to make this decision for me and my family’ said it all.”

Holly decided to leave the show days after a “former Pizza Hut worker Gavin Plumb was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her”.

Piers continued, “With the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix right now… I really feel for her. I've known Holly a long time. [It's] terrifying.”

For the unversed, Netflix lately released a documentary series on Jill, a BBC presenter, who was shot dead on the doorstep of her Fulham home on April 26, 1999.

Piers pointed out the last line from Holly’ statement, saying, “The last line said it all to me.”

“This is because she has got young kids, she's thinking, ‘My God this is not worth it, I've got one of the best jobs in telly, so what. There is some lunatic out there’,” stated the TV personality.

In the end, Piers wished her all the best as he mentioned, “I've known her a long time. Lot of fun with her over the years, what you see is what you get. She's just a good laugh, a very talented broadcaster.”

“This kind of thing can freak people out and I completely understand it, I really do. She's got a lovely family and she's obviously just thought, ‘I am done’,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Holly, who announced her exit on Monday, shares three children with husband Daniel Baldwin, whom she tied the knot in 2007.