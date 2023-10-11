Phillip Schofield's text to Holly Willoughby in desperate attempt to save friendship

Philip Schofield sent a desperate text to Holly Willoughby a text in the midst of his workplace affair coming to light

Phillip Schofield had sent Holly Willoughby, his former best friend, a desperate text in hopes to save their friendship in the midst of his affair with a younger colleague becoming public.

After Schofield’s secret relationship with his male co-worker from This Morning became public, he was forced to part ways from the show owing from the backlash he received.

In a desperate attempt to clear the air, the former television presenter told The Sun that he issued a candid apology to his dear pal.

"The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, 'Don’t reply' – this was after the statement last week – 'Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you'. And I am. It was the one secret in our sanctuary that was never mentioned,” he said.

While the pair was no longer friends, things reportedly cooled down between the two after Schofield reached out to Willoughby after she learned of a kidnap and murder plot against her.

Schofield had reportedly reached out to the former This Morning presenter to offer support.

A source said: "Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there. The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again."