Holly Willoughby 'forced to quit' This Morning in 'terrible' decision

Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby’s decision to quit The Morning left her inner circle in anger with one claiming that she was forced to step down from her role.

A friend close to the television personality told Mirror that it was 'terrible' for Willoughby as she was 'forced' to quit her presenting job which she 'adored'.

The friend said: "She is in a bad way but some things aren’t worth it no matter how much she adored This Morning. It’s terrible that one of our best presenters felt she had no choice."

This comes after Willoughby took to Instagram to announce that after 14 years she no longer was returning to the show.

She wrote in a lengthy post: "I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together."

Meanwhile a television spoke about her decision and shared that ITV bosses fully supported her move, which came against the backdrop of a kidnap and murder plot against her.

"It’s all very sad and everyone at ITV supports her decision, which is clearly a very personal one."