Gigi Hadid ‘open’ to explore romance with Bradley Cooper: ‘have a lot in common’

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may be ‘having fun’ but are still in a very early phase of their relationship to define it.

However, the supermodel and the Maestro actor “have a lot in common,” per an insider cited by Us Weekly, but will wait before introducing her daughter.



“It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed,” the source said, noting that although “things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

They continued, “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humour.”

Hadid, 28, shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. The Hangover actor, 48, and Russian model, 37, called it quits in 2019.

While Hadid “has no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship,” the source revealed she is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better.”

The two “have been out a couple of times” after they met through a mutual friend. The insider explained that the model is “really enjoying spending time” with the actor.