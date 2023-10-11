Kourtney Kardashian secretly drops hint of her due date in stepson’s birthday wish

In true Kardashian fashion, expecting mother Kourtney Kardashian dropped her first due date hint.

As the due date of her baby with new husband Travis Barker nears, the oldest Kardashian sister helped curious fans further narrow down baby Barker’s date of arrival through her Instagram stories.

In a birthday tribute to her step-son, Landon Asher Barker, on Monday, Kourtney posted a throwback photo of herself, Landon, and Barker at Coachella earlier this year, where Travis’s band Blink-182 also performed.

In the photo, the reality TV star scribbled an arrow pointing towards her budding belly, writing “baby barker” next to it.

Hence, the Poosh founder conclusively revealed that she was pregnant with her and Travis’s first child at least two months before she announced it to the world at a Blink-182 concert in June.

Since the announcement, the mother of three, soon to be four, started flaunting her baby bump progress in bikinis, sheer gowns, and bodycon dresses.

Recently, fans started growing impatient as they speculated the Kardashian star’s due date. On her most recent pregnancy bump update posted last week, commenters wondered whether Kourtney would have a spooktober baby, perhaps even on her feuding sister Kim’s birthday on October 21st.

“She’s gone [sic] have that baby on Kim birthday watch,” wrote one user.

“Watch her have the baby on her arch nemesis’s birthday (October 21) lmaooo,” another mused.