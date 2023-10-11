Kate Middleton, Prince William address youth on World Mental Health Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on World Mental Health Day.



Along with BBC Radio 1 and the nonprofit The Mix, The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, participated in a conference for teenagers on Tuesday in Birmingham as part of their ongoing efforts to promote mental health.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward.” Kate gave a speech during the event.

She further addressed the crowd, “William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves.”

“As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud,” she added.

Their outing coincides with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's own World Mental Health Day event in New York City for their Archewell Foundation.