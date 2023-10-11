Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s NYC return, locals ‘don’t care’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t get any reception as they returned to New York City to attend a World Mental Health Day event.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated on a panel addressing mental health in the digital age as representatives of the Archewell Foundation at the Project Healthy Minds event on Tuesday in Hudson Yards.

However, it didn't appear that New Yorkers were happy to see the royal couple again.

When asked about Harry and Meghan's visit to New York, many citizens responded that they "did not care" because there was no crowd in the Hudson Yards neighborhood when the couple arrived and left.

In an interview with Daily Express US, Karla Mendez, 22, of the Bronx, said, "I mean if I get to see them it’s cool, but I didn’t know they were here."

Most tourists and locals appeared unconcerned by the royals' presence, despite the fact that there were several black SUVs parked outside the site.

A "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi occurred when the Duke and Duchess were most recently in New York in May for the Ms. Foundation 50th anniversary gala, according to a spokeswoman for the couple.

This time, Harry and Meghan were better protected, and their entrance and exit from the location were largely undetected.