‘This Morning’ show’s future after Holly Willoughby’s exit

This Morning show recently saw the departure of its host of 14 years, Holly Willoughby.



This raises questions about the show’s future, as to will it continue with a new host, or is it just going to end.

The final sentence in Holly Willoughby's speech on Tuesday, which announced her resignation as co-host of This Morning, may be the best predictor of what lies ahead for the ITV daytime shows, according to BBC.

Willoughby recalled something the original hosts famously stated about hosting the long-running show as she revealed to viewers through Instagram that she would be leaving the show after 14 years.

"Richard and Judy said 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'," Willoughby wrote. "It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go."

According to the BBC, this mentality is the very reason This Morning managed to endure despite losing both of its stalwart hosts within a six-month period.

But now that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have left the show, it is at a turning point.

BBC claims that new presenters would undoubtedly help the format continue in its current arrangement, but ITV could just as well use the opportunity to try something new in their mid-morning slot.

The outlet further claims that the afternoon program won't likely be canceled, at least not right now. The timetable would then have a three-hour gap that would be difficult to fill.

The cost of producing the program is not prohibitive, and its main components, recipes, agony aunts, and celebrity interviews, are independent of the people that deliver them.

Because viewers tune in for the news and entertainment combination, the breakfast program has successfully lasted for two and a half years with a rotating cast of guest presenters with Susanna Reid.

The situation for This Morning is comparable. Although Phil and Holly were a terrific on-screen team, the show has recently been hosted by a number of other presenters who have proven to be equally skilled and well-liked.

Recent tabloid rumours said that Ben Shephard, a likable host, was about to be signed to replace Schofield permanently on the couch with Willoughby.

BBC claims that This Morning can still be saved, but the network will need to change its approach.