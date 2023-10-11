 
close
Wednesday October 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Dolly Parton achieves milestone with 2nd Good Housekeeping seal for 'Rockstar' and career

Dolly Parton makes history again with dual Good Housekeeping seals of approval

By Web Desk
October 11, 2023
Dolly Partons second Good Housekeeping seal awarded for her lifetime.
Dolly Parton's second Good Housekeeping seal awarded for her lifetime.

Dolly Parton, the legendary 77-year-old superstar, continues to make history with her recent achievement. 

Parton, known for her candid revelations about her preacher grandfather's disapproval of her daring fashion choices, has once again received the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. 

This remarkable feat solidifies her unique place in history, as she is the only individual to ever receive this honor in the award's 115-year existence. 

Her first recognition from the publication occurred in 2001, and now, it has been bestowed upon her once more.

Notably, Good Housekeeping has also extended its seal of approval to Dolly Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar. 

Dolly expressed hergratitude for this recognition, humbly stating, "I guess I'm old enough to deserve stuff like that."

Dolly Parton expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in her. She warmly conveyed, "You know that's something you can trust, so... I trust that you love me enough to trust me with this." 

Parton, the iconic Jolene artist, confirmed that the emblem she received will eventually find its place in her museum. 

She joyfully remarked, "I get to say my rock album has the Good Housekeeping Seal! That's amazing — rock on."