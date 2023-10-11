Dolly Parton achieves milestone with 2nd Good Housekeeping seal for 'Rockstar' and career

Dolly Parton's second Good Housekeeping seal awarded for her lifetime.

Dolly Parton, the legendary 77-year-old superstar, continues to make history with her recent achievement.

Parton, known for her candid revelations about her preacher grandfather's disapproval of her daring fashion choices, has once again received the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.

This remarkable feat solidifies her unique place in history, as she is the only individual to ever receive this honor in the award's 115-year existence.

Her first recognition from the publication occurred in 2001, and now, it has been bestowed upon her once more.

Notably, Good Housekeeping has also extended its seal of approval to Dolly Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar.