Philip Schofield reacts to Holly Willoughby's shock exit from This Morning?

Alison Hammond and other stars have paid tributes to Holly Willoughby as she said goodbye to This Morning following alleged kidnap plot, but her longtime former co-host, Philip Schofield failed to lead the tributes to the presenter.

The 42-yearold TV presenter's exit from This Morning has been met with an outpouring of love and support from across the UK television industry.



Willoughby, who had appeared alongside Phillip Schofield for 14 years before his exit earlier this year, announced her decision to quit in a heartbreaking statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, saying: "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

Schofield's former co-host's exit comes shortly after she had reportedly been on "indefinite leave" from the show after news emerged of an alleged kidnap plot against her last week. On Friday (October 6) Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Phillip Schofield, who recently made contact with his former co-host and friend Holly by sending her a message of support after knowing about the threats, did not share any words on the star's shocking decision till filing this report.



However, fellow This Morning star Alison Hammond led tributes to Willoughby over her decision to quit the show to save her family after alleged kidnap plot, saying: "This is a very sad day ! Love You."

"All the luck for your next chapter," said former BBC anchor Rebecca Lowe.



The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent supported the presenter with touching words, saying: "Sending you all my love."



“Wishing you and your family peace and strength in what must be a very difficult time after the news of last week Holly,” Carol Vorderman commented.

"From my time on TM, I know that the team will miss you very much. Take care."

Regular This Morning guest Vanessa Feltz added: “We will miss you so very much my darling.”

Responding to the shocking announcement, another The Only Way Is Essex alum, Ferne McCann, said: "You have been brilliant, beautiful and always so welcoming."