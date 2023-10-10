Royal family warned of Meghan Markle's 'new deal'

King Charles III and royal family has been warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are allegedly in talks to strike a new deal with an audio streaming service, may reveal more royal secrets.

Some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's critics fear that the couple may spill the beans on their royal life to make their podcast hit following their old strategy of playing a victim card if Harry and Meghan's alleged deal is finalised.



Meghan, who is tipped to write her own tell-all memoir following in her husband's footsteps, has already caused a stress among the royal family about her upcoming autobiography.

Now, a media outlet citing source has claimed that the US-based couple are reportedly 'in talks' with Spotify's rival to recoup their lost millions after being axed by the audio streaming service in June.

The Sussexes are reportedly in talks with Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast service Audible.



"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," the Insiders told Express UK.

"Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year." they added.



Meghan and Harry's Hollywood dream took a massive hit in June when Spotify terminated their £16 million ($20m) contract early amid acrimony over their "paltry" output of only a dozen podcasts.



Some royal experts and historians have advised Meghan and Harry to move on with their Hollywood dream instead of repeating the same past mistakes of attacking the royal family as it may further damage the US-based couple's own reputation.

However, some still believe that Meghan and Harry won't stop and the Duchess likely memoir and alleged podcast deal could add to the royal families worries.