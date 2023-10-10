Karan Johar shares his ‘first anxiety burst’ on World Mental Health Day

Karan Johar remembers his ‘first burst of anxiety’ on World Mental Health Day

Karan Johar recalled his first encounter with depression on the occasion of World's Mental Health Day.



The renowned Bollywood filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and penned a touching note, sharing his battle with depression.



"In 2015-2016 I felt the first burst of anxiety and knew within that something was wrong," the director began his statement.



Karan shared that his friend guided him to seek professional help and after a series of conversations with a psychologist which included medicines and healthy lifestyle, things settled down.

The famous TV personality further addressed the insensitive conversations related to depression.

"For someone who does battle anxiety or depression "simple solutions like" … go for a drive !!! Meet friends !! Go for a holiday …. Get a massage … these are red flag conversations to have and you must be educated enough in this zone to even offer advice," he added.



The 51-year-old urged people to acknowledge mental health problems without any hesitation, like how other diseases like blood pressure or diabetes are addressed.



"Just know that there is a better life awaiting you…. All you need to do is reach out," the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director concluded his heartfelt post.





