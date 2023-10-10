Meghan Markle touches on better times with Kate Middleton in silent nod

File Footage





Meghan Markle seemingly wanted to remind her sister-in-law Kate Middleton of happier times after the Duchess of Sussex’s outfit in her most recent appearance seemed to be an unexpected nod.

In Meghan’s recent appearance for the Fisher House Foundation, where she narrated the organisation’s work for military families, she was seen greeting families as she embraced them and learned about their stories.

"The Invictus Games show that this growth is about more than what meets the eye. The spouse coordinating doctor visits, the children celebrating milestones. The mother, father, fellow veteran, the friend. There is a community near and far, surrounding servicemen and women when they deploy and long after they come home," she said in the video.

"Healing does not happen alone, it takes a village. And is for the village. And one of the most essential parts of the process is having people surround you who understand. To grow as one unit, to achieve limitless potential," the voiceover finishes, "To remind us above all else, in this international family no one gets left behind. Because this is Invictus, we are Invictus together."

As the Duchess of Sussex engaged with them, many eagle-eyed fans could not help but note an interesting detail in her outfit.

The Suits star notably donned a Ralph Lauren button down and while the white and blue striped shirt did not necessarily mean anything to viewers, it later emerged that it was the very shirt Meghan wore to attend Wimbledon with Kate in 2018.

At the time, the two women notably appeared on their first outing together without their husbands to watch Serena Williams, a close pal of Meghan, play.

Kate and Meghan, back then, appeared to be on good terms however, the two have since been estranged after the former actress and her husband Prince Harry stepped down from the royal duties in 2020.