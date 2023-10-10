King Charles wants to be ‘informed’ of everything ‘behind the scenes’

King Charles likes to be well-informed at all times about anything taking place in the world, a trait he’s taken after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch, who has been known to interfere in political matters, as he sent ‘spider memos’ in 2004 and 2005 lobbying at the highest level of politics. The then-Prince of Wales was embroiled in a decade-long legal battle.

While the King is no longer writing spider memos, a source close to him told the Daily Express that the monarch, “loves political gossip and wants to be kept informed of what goes on behind the scenes.”

Similarly, the late Queen Elizabeth enjoyed political “gossip” and would try to get the “real story” behind newspaper reports, per Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“She liked a bit of gossip, she liked to hear what was happening in the political world,” Sturgeon shared. “She would ask me about things she had read in the papers and what was the real story here.”

The memos were called ‘black spider’ because of the royal’s spiral handwriting, which were released after a 10-year legal battle. They revealed that Charles had lobbied the prime minister and other senior ministers on the defence budget, the national curriculum and badger culling.