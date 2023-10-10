US rushes air defenses and munitions to aid Israel after Hamas attacks

Mourners carry the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera

The United States is swiftly providing critical support, including air defences, munitions, and other security assistance, to aid Israel's efforts in dealing with the crisis in response to the recent devastating attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, according to a senior US defense official.



Planes have already been dispatched with essential supplies, and Washington is actively coordinating with Israeli counterparts to determine and meet their most pressing requirements, the US official said while speaking on condition of anonymity to Pentagon reporters.

While the extent of Israel's requests for security assistance has not been disclosed, the US is also reaching out to the defence industry to expedite pending Israeli orders and considering utilising its own military stockpiles to assist.

The US official reassured that they are capable of supporting both Ukraine and Israel simultaneously without compromising their global readiness.

The surprise attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend resulted in a significant loss of life and the seizure of hostages, prompting Israel to declare war. The escalating violence has raised concerns of a potential major conflict in the Middle East.

The senior US official drew a parallel between the tactics used by Hamas and the brutality of ISIS, echoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assessment of the attack.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden confirmed that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel and expressed concern that US citizens may also be among the Hamas hostages, according to the White House press release.

Biden has directed his team to collaborate closely with Israeli counterparts, including sharing intelligence.

Regarding claims of Iran's involvement in the attack, based on a report by the Wall Street Journal, the US defence official acknowledged Iran's historical support for Hamas and Hezbollah. However, there is no current evidence corroborating the specifics of the Wall Street Journal story, and it remains unverified.

As the situation continues to develop, the United States remains committed to assisting Israel in its response to the crisis while simultaneously addressing its global obligations.