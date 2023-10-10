Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to strike deal with Spotify rival

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly 'in talks' with Spotify's rival to recoup their lost millions after being axed by the audio streaming service earlier this year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are struggling to strike new business deal to fulfil their financial need in future, may recoup the money from their failed Spotify deal in a new agreement with the audio giant's rival platform.



Meghan and Harry are reportedly in talks with Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast service Audible.

"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," a source said.



"Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year," the Insiders told Express UK.

Meghan and Harry's Hollywood dream took a massive hit in June when Spotify terminated their £16 million ($20m) contract early amid acrimony over their "paltry" output of only a dozen podcasts.

The US-based couple were publicly slammed as "grifters" by company chief Bill Simmons and the former Suits star was labelled "not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent" by United Talent Agency boss Jeremy Zimmer.



Harry and Meghan's reported move suggests as they have intention to take revenge on the Audio service over their insult by the company chief.

There are also speculations that Meghan and Harry's new deal may also be a waring to the royal family. However some of their critics fear that the couple may reveal some new secrets of the royal family to make their podcast hit following their old strategy of playing a victim card if the alleged deal is finalised.