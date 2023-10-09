Simon Cowell unfollowed David Walliams on social media?

Simon Cowell has recently unfollowed his former co-star David Walliams’ on Instagram amid legal action against Britain’s Got Talent.

According to court documents shared by Metro.com.uk, David took legal action over data protection breach for leaked transcript due to which he landed into trouble at BGT last year.

In the document, David demanded £10 million (over $12 million) in damages after alleging that Fremantle Media, the company that distributes BGT, recorded conversations that he believed to be private for 10 years.

Simon, who is the producer of BGT, called the claims as “plain wrong” and later unfollowed David on IG, reported via The Sun.

Meanwhile, Simon’s rep rejected this news and cleared out that he is not a party to it and is currently busy filming Americas Got Talent in the US.

However, David’s lawyers disclosed that the former BGT judge was “extremely upset to learn that private information, including many highly sensitive personal matters, had been recorded without his consent or knowledge, transcribed, shared internally among the Defendant’s (Fremantle) employees and retained apparently indefinitely”.

A Fremantle spokesperson told Metro.co.uk, “We had a long and productive relationship with David and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action.”

“For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably. However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”

It is reported that David wanted that Fremantle “destroys all of the recordings and transcripts”.