King Charles won't deprive Prince Harry of his royal right

King Charles III to follow in the Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps to amicably resolve family crisis

British King Charles III, who's seemingly sowing no leniency towards his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle following their actions against the royal family, won't deprive the Duke of his royal right even after all their 'blunders'.

The 74-year-old monarch, who recently made headlines with his shocking decision as he ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate their royal residence Frogmore Cottage, will reportedly grant Harry a new place to live in Britain during his stay in the country.

An insider has claimed that the King could offer a home to Harry in the UK, which "would be the right thing to do."



Following in the Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps, the King wants to keep the family united even after all the crisis.

The Duke of Sussex, who's still one of seven Counsellors of State for his father, with royal rules stating those who take on the role would be given a residence in the UK.

Grigorij Richters, CEO at Global PR and Communications expert at XWECAN, told Daily Express: "I believe the King will grant Harry a place to live in Britain. It would be the right thing to do, after all, the King is Harry's father, and it would take a lot of the drama out of the situation."



The expert also appeared answering the valid questions of the royal fans about the couple's apparent rebellious move towards the Frim, saying: "Even if the release of Harry's book may have caused the Royal Family a lot of embarrassment, it would demonstrate true kindness and grace from the King to allow his son to live in Britain".

The expert also appeared appealing the King to show much-needed mercy to the US-based couple to resolve the issue amicably by extending another olive branch to them as he said: "I believe the Royal Family's goal should be to simply resolve conflicts and move forward. They can't keep becoming involved in all of this drama."

"If the King allows Harry to live in Britain, he will set a good example for the entire family and country, taking the sting out of the situation and making it a non-issue," Richters concluded.

