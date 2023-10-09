Ben Affleck’s close friendship with Jennifer Garner affects his marriage to JLo

File Footage

Ben Affleck’s close friendship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner has impacted his current relation with Jennifer Lopez.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “Ben’s reliance on Jen (Garner) as a confidante may have crossed the line.”

“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about JLo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done,” claimed the source.

The source said, “Ben admitted that Lopez notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle.”

For Garner, it’s becoming difficult to like JLo for the kids mainly because of Argo star, who she called “the love of my life” after their split.

“Garner really does want to like JLo, for the kids’ sake. Ben is making that difficult, though. His latest gripes changed her perspective,” pointed out the source.

The source revealed that Ben “has insisted to JLo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through.”

“But that didn’t do much to relieve JLo’s concerns. She’s insisting that Ben make her his No. 1 priority again — not Jen,” shared an insider.

However, there is another source who alleged that all three had a good relationship

“Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work,” mentioned the source.

Garner and Lopez are “friendly and all their children love each other. It is really a very happy co-parenting situation”.

“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” added an insider.