Palestine-Israel war: Tel Aviv says neutralised armed infiltrators from Lebanon; Hezbollah denies claims

Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. — AFP

Israeli soldiers "neutralised a number of armed suspects" who crossed the border from Lebanon, the country´s military said Monday as further south it fought a devastating war with Gaza militants.

"Additionally, IDF (Israeli army) helicopters are currently striking in the area," an army statement said.



A local Lebanese official, Abdullah al-Gharib, told AFP Israel was shelling the southern border area.

"Fields on the outskirts of the village (of Dhayra) were subjected to intense Israeli artillery shelling, preceded by intermittent gunfire," said Gharib, the village mayor.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "Israeli occupation forces bombed the Dhayra border area... with artillery".

Heavy gunfire was heard in the village, with explosions also heard "in various southern regions", it added.

Lebanon´s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement denied any involvement.

"There is no truth to information circulating about clashes between resistance elements and the Israeli enemy or any infiltration," a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

The incident comes a day after Hezbollah said it fired artillery shells and guided missiles at Israel, "in solidarity" with attacks launched from Gaza by its ally Hamas.

Israel's army said it hit back on Sunday with artillery into southern Lebanon.

In 2006 Hezbollah and Israel fought a 34-day war that left more than 1,200 dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers. The two countries remain technically at war.

Israel has warned Hezbollah against involvement in the war with Gaza.

At least 800 people in Israel and 560 in Gaza have been killed since the conflict erupted on Saturday, according to tolls from officials on both sides.