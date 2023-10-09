Prince Harry left family in awe after landing 'beautiful, intelligent' Meghan Markle

The royal family was reportedly not too confident in Prince Harry’s ability to bag a woman as the Duke of Sussex explained how surprised they were to learn of his romance with Meghan Markle.

In his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex looked back at the first-ever interaction Meghan had with the Firm.

He elaborated that he left his family "incredibly impressed" with Meghan and her background as an American actress whilst he was just a ‘ginger’.

"I remember my family first meeting her being incredibly impressed," he began.

"Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves (laughs). So I think they were. They were surprised. They were surprised that such a ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman.

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress, was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else."

"Oh, she's an American actress, this won't last long," Prince Harry recalled the perception of his relationship.