Israel-Hamas war: 9 US citizens dead; more than 10 Britons feared missing

Fire and smoke rose above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 8, 2023. — AFP

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of nine Americans in Israel while more than 10 Britons are feared dead during the violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain's foreign office declined to comment on the report.

In a surprise strike on Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas massacred 700 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more.

A London-born soldier who was a member of the Israeli army passed away on Saturday near the Gaza border, according to his family. On Sunday, the Israel embassy in London said that a second British soldier was missing.

Moreover, at least 560 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.

