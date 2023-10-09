Israel-Hamas war: 9 US citizens dead; more than 10 Britons feared missing

The United States on Monday confirmed the death of nine Americans in Israel while more than 10 Britons are feared dead during the violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.
Britain's foreign office declined to comment on the report.
In a surprise strike on Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas massacred 700 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more.
A London-born soldier who was a member of the Israeli army passed away on Saturday near the Gaza border, according to his family. On Sunday, the Israel embassy in London said that a second British soldier was missing.
Moreover, at least 560 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.
