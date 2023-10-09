Meghan Markle may 'admit to her mistakes' in hotly anticipated memoir

Meghan Markle's anticipated memoir may include some details admitting to some wrongdoings

Meghan Markle may issue an apology to the public and admit to her shortcomings in her potential memoir.

Royal commentator Patricia Demetriou spoke on the Royally Weekly podcast said that Meghan’s potential memoir could be the gateway where she comes clean and admits that she "did some things wrong".

"There's all these rumours about Megan releasing her own memoir. I think with that idea of sort of, you know, putting herself out there in the way that she wants people to see her," she said.

Patricia was asked: "Do you think that would be a good next step?"

Which she said: "Yeah if she wants to write a book that might be a good thing if she wants to apologise and say 'I've made some missteps. I did some things wrong. You know I moved to Great Britain, I didn't understand things'.

"You know she could definitely do something that is worth the read if she were authentically sincere in writing a book that addressed her mishaps."

She then elaborated that Prince Harry and Meghan "never talked about how they have done things wrong".

Inversely, the couple infamously spoke about how "other people have done them wrong".