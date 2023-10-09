Phillip Schofield wins back Holly Willoughby's heart with his sweet gesture

Phillip Schofield, who's friendship with Holly Willoughby was so close before the events of this year, has reportedly won back his former-co-host's heart with his admirable gesture to her.

Schofield was reportedly 'absolutely horrified' by alleged Kidnap and murder plot against his former co-host, offering the TV star his support by putting all his rift aside with the presenter.



Willoughby and Schofield, who were once best friends, have not spoken for last few months after Phil left the ITV daytime show following his confession of having an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague which he had lied about.



Schofield has reportedly contacted his former This Morning co-presenter amid reports of threats to Willoughby.

Schofield’s decision to reach out his former best pal Holly, who reportedly responded in the same manner, shows that there is still a bond between the two.



It comes after Security guard Gavin Plumb appeared in court on Friday, who was reportedly charged with soliciting to commit murder. He was also accused of incitement to commit kidnap in relation to Willoughby.



Willoughby, who has three young children with TV producer Dan Baldwin, is now receiving 24-hour police protection at her London home. She is currently on indefinite leave from This Morning.

Schofield’s decision, to make a contact with Willoughby in her difficult hours, has reportedly melted the Tv presenter's heart as she also positively responded to her former c-host.

"Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact, a source told Daily Mail.



"He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy."

