Sarah Ferguson to rake in £2m in TV deal to pay for Prince Andrew's massive bill

Sarah Ferguson reportedly has plans step into television hosting as the Duchess of York met TV producer Amy Rosenblum.

Amid Prince Andrew’s growing bills, Sarah’s plans to move into television may reportedly help her earn £2million.

An ABC TV insider said, as per GB News, that Sarah was hoping to rake in millions through her show, which he hoped would be a major hit.

"Fergie could reasonably expect to earn around £2million a year, but that figure would go up considerably should her show be a hit," the insider said.

"She's always gone down well in America.

"She's never been too proud to promote the heck out of anything, be it one of her books or WeightWatchers. Americans respect someone who hustles."

This development comes after her meeting with Amy at New York Regency Hotel.

Amy told The Mail on Sunday about the interaction without going into detail about the pitch.

She said: "Sarah told me, 'I want a show! I want a show!"

"I did a pilot with her about 15 years ago. We were up against Ellen DeGeneres and ultimately they went with Ellen.

"But Sarah was really good when we did the pilot. We have been friends since then."

This development comes after it was reported that the disgraced Duke of York would need to shell out £2million in the form of ‘urgent repairs’ in order to continue to live at the Royal Lodge, which King Charles was adamant he vacate.

Sarah's friends revealed that she was on the hunt to offer solutions to her ex husband.