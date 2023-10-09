Patrick Stewart opens up about alternative end for Star Trek: Picard in his new memoir

Patrick Stewart has recently opened up about his alternative end for the Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.



In his new memoir Making It So, Patrick said that he pitched an idea to the writer of the show of how he wanted to see the show’s end.

“What I’d like to see at the end of the show is a content Jean-Luc. I want to see Picard perfectly at ease with his situation. Not anxious, not in a frenzy, not depressed. And I think this means that there is a wife in the picture,” reads an excerpt from Stewart’s memoir via Time.

Stewart explained, “The writers came up with a lovely scene. It is dusk at Jean-Luc’s vineyard. His back is to us as he takes in the view, his dog at his side. Then, off-screen, a woman’s loving voice is heard: ‘Jean-Luc? Supper’s ready!’ Is it Beverly Crusher’s voice? Laris’s? Someone we don’t know? It isn’t made clear. But [my real-life wife] Sunny was set to record the lines. Heeding his wife’s call, Jean-Luc turns around, says to his dog, ‘C’mon, boy,’ and heads inside. Dusk fades to night, and Picard fades into history.”

It is pertinent to mention that Stewart’s alternative ending was never filmed at the time.

“I was assured that we would take care of the final scene upon my return from New York,” remarked Stewart.

The actor further mentioned, “I never got a call. When I made a few inquiries, I kept getting put off. Finally, someone told me, ‘The studio doesn’t want to do it. It’s too expensive and they think it’s unnecessary.’ Unnecessary? I thought it was crucial to the completion of Picard’s arc”

“But so be it: the TV series ended with the toast, which is a warm, emotional send-off to my favourite Starfleet crew. Either way, you now know of my original intent,” he added.