Sophie Turner ‘influenced’ by Taylor Swift to exact revenge on Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner sparked headlines after she made a telling statement in her first post on Instagram nearly a month after estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce from her.

The Games of Thrones alum gave a nod to her blossoming friendship with Taylor Swift as she posted a photo of her sporting a ‘Fearless’ friendship bracelet over the weekend.

Fans took to Reddit to express their opinion on Turner’s latest move, with many branding her “petty” – though most of them agreed that she quite literally earned the pettiness due to Jonas’s public attacks leveled at her.

“I don’t even think I’d call her petty,” argued one. “Her ex literally WITHHELD her children’s passports (with his lawyers saying “deal with it”) so that she couldn’t bring them home! I mean, that’s what I’d call petty.”

”Girl we get it, you are part of Taylor’s cult now,” quipped another.

The actress struck up a close friendship with Swift – who also happens to be her estranged husband’s ex – shortly after separating from the singer.



Turner and Jonas are currently caught in a messy divorce battle as they fight for the custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.