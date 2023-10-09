Greta Gerwig directed Barbie deserves to win Best Picture at Oscars, says Scott Derrickson

Barbie deserved to win Best Picture at the Oscars, according to movie-maker Scott Derrickson in an upcoming episode of The Discourse podcast.



“I think Barbie is the best film I’ve seen this year—well, maybe that’s not true; I saw this horror film, When Evil Lurks at Fantastic Fest, but Barbie and When Evil Lurks those are my two favourite films of the year, which couldn’t be further away from each other,” said Scott while replying about his favourite films of the year.

Scott pointed out, “Barbie is a good example of populist I.P. that was treated with true brilliance. That’s an extraordinary movie on every level.”

“I think it should probably win Best Picture; the writing is so clever and so smart and subversive, the acting is amazing, and it’s so entertaining, it’s artful in its visuals, the style of it, it’s just an awesome film” stated the director.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scott also explained why he had to walk away from sequel to Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

“All I can say is that what we said publicly is exactly the truth. We had real creative differences. You know, the movie I wanted to make and how I wanted to make it was different than–it was just increasingly obvious that we were pulling against each other,” cleared out Scott.

The movie-maker added, “And that’s how you make a really bad movie, I think. When the producer or the studio and the filmmaker are making different movies, you end up with a monstrosity and, you know, that’s why I had to bounce.”