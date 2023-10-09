Kate Middleton raises concerns with Royal Family after breaking from tradition

Kate Middleton shared a close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth before her death, but that was not always the case in the initial days.

The now-Princess of Wales has made her mark in the royal family as she has taken a strong stance over certain matters, before she was officially a royal.

Royal author Robert Lacey noted in his biography that Kate broke away from tradition back in 2006 when she was extended an invitation from the late Queen for the family’s traditional Christmas lunch, via The Mirror.

It was the first time a royal family had invited an ‘unregistered partner.’ Kate, who was 24 at the time and dating Prince William for five years, was offered the historic invitation, but she declined it.

“It was the first time the Queen had extended such an invitation to an unregistered ‘girlfriend,’ but Kate had her own take on that break with tradition: she would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she was engaged and had a ring to prove it,” Lacey wrote.

It appears that the initial events may have sparked some suspicions in the mind of the late matriarch about the motives of Kate.



A source told In Touch Magazine, “The queen didn’t fully trust Kate until she gave birth to Prince George. That’s when she knew Kate, like her, would do anything to protect the future king — and therefore the monarchy.”