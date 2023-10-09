Kate Middleton 'not easy, forgiving' of Prince Harry

Kate Middleton (L) and Prince Harry (R)

Kate Middleton may reportedly never give Prince Harry her forgiveness as the pain of the verbal attacks are still 'too raw'.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell spoke to Mirror US and said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dynamic with Prince William and Kate has a long way to go for it to be healed.

He went to add that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused a lot of damage in the form of explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the pair's Netflix documentary called Harry & Meghan.

Despite considerable time having passed Burrell said that the royal family was not 'forgiving'.

"So much has been said and people have been hurt. And I don't think they can be mended right now; it’s going to take time. It's still raw and the royals are not easy and forgiving. When something happens they pull the drawbridge up and you can't get in."

He went on to add Kate would likely be the person to enable some form of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

"The only person that has a faint chance of reconciliation with the boys will be Kate," Burrell said.