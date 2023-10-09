Dolly Parton reveals her grandfather used to ‘physically abuse’ her

Dolly Parton was met with resistance during her youth as she tried to embrace her high-flown personal sense of style.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of her book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, the 77-year-old singer revealed the men in her house, including her grandfather and father, “hated the way she dressed” when she was young.

“Her grandfather would even physically punish her,” affirmed the publication.

Though no punishment was ever enough for Parton to let go of her aspiration to make a statement with her fashion choices.

“I was willing to pay for it,” shared the Jolene singer. “I’m very sensitive, I didn’t like being disciplined – it hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever.”

However, noted Parton, “sometimes there’s just that part of you that’s willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it.”

Her defiance against the societal limitation is vastly reflected in her song, The Sacrifice from her 2011 album Better Day.

The multi-hyphenate star explained that the lyrics of the song, including ‘I was gonna be rich no matter how much it cost / And I was going to win no matter how much I lost / Down through the years I’ve kept my eye on the prize / And you ask if it’s worth the sacrifice,’ summed up the extent of her struggles at the time.

Her upcoming book, which documents her life and career in clothes and costume, is set to hit the bookshelves on Oct. 19.