US likely to announce military aid to Israel by tonight, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States is contemplating Israel's requests for aid, with an announcement of new military assistance expected by Sunday night.



Blinken emphasised that there is no evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks on Israel.

He noted that intense fighting is ongoing in Gaza, and the US is actively considering Israel's aid appeals. The anticipated announcement of new military aid underscores the urgency of the situation.

During the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip have resulted in the loss of as many as 370 Palestinian lives, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 injuries, according to the Palestinian authority's health ministry. This marks the worst escalation in decades for the conflict.

Secretary Blinken also mentioned that the US is diligently working to confirm reports of missing and deceased American citizens abroad after Hamas initiated an unprecedented attack on Israel. He acknowledged reports of several Americans being killed and others reported as missing, and the US government is actively verifying these accounts.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has witnessed a significant escalation, with Hamas launching a major attack on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides. In response, Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread destruction. This development is significant as it marks a notable breach of Israeli territory by Hamas gunmen, reminiscent of past conflicts.

