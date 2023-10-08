Drake offers to help fan struggling with MS

Drake is assisting a fan in need. Before attending his Toronto show on Friday, the rapper, 36, volunteered to pay for a fan's medical care after she revealed on a sign that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).



Drake interrupted his play at Scotiabank Arena to answer a fan's sign onstage, according to a concertgoer's video.

“This one’s important to me,” the artist — who released his new album For All the Dogs on Friday — told the crowd. “Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS, will you help make my night.’ ”

Drake then mentioned his friend and close collaborator 40, actual name Noah James Shebi, who was afflicted with MS at the age of 22 in 2005.

“You know, my brother 40 is one of the strongest people on earth, and he fights through a lot of things," Drake said. “So what I’m going to do is, I’m going to connect you with 40 first of all, maybe you can have a conversation.”

“And second of all, I’m going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the rapper added as the crowd cheered. “You got my word — and you can come back tomorrow night!”

The sobbing reaction of the fan holding up the placard was then shown on a screen inside the arena, followed by her shocked expression as she realised she had been asked back to see the event.