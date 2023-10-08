Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (centre) leaves a property in west London on May 11, 2022. — AFP

Interim Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that the caretaker setup has nothing to do with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's expected return to the country on October 21.



Speaking to a private TV channel, the information minister accentuated that the former prime minister is the leader of one of the major political parties of the country and did not flee illegally adding that the law would take its course as per the Constitution upon his return.

Nawaz, the three-time former PM, has been living in London following a self-imposed exile since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.



The PML-N supremo will be leaving for Saudi Arabia before next Friday where he will spend a week and offer Umrah with his family members. He will then arrive in Dubai and from there he will leave for Pakistan, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The former prime minister will return to Pakistan on October 21 and address a public gathering at 6pm at Minar-e-Pakistan on the same day.

Expressing confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) capability — as an autonomous constitutional body — to conduct polls, Solangi said that the elections would be held as per the date announced by the top electoral authority.



Reassuring that all registered political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have equal opportunities, the information minister said that political parties and their leadership have the freedom to give their opinion on any important issue.

"There are no restrictions on PTI as a political party," said Solangi.

The caretaker government doesn't have the mandate to announce the poll date as this discretion rests with the ECP, the minister said while commenting on the issue of the election date.

Responding to a question pertaining to the expulsion of illegal foreigners living in the country, the Solangi accentuated that no other country in the world had hosted as many refugees during the past four decades as Pakistan has done.

The countries could not survive with soft borders with anybody entering its territory without documentation and living freely and preparing fake passports and identity cards, he said.

The minister said that the people residing illegally in the country should voluntarily leave the country by October 31.

After October 31, he added, such illegal foreigners would be forcibly evicted from the country. “Our aim is to defend our state and our citizens. Our primary responsibility is to defend our citizens and secure our national borders.”

Citing security concerns, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led caretaker government had announced its decision to expel 1.1 million foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan.

On the issue of privatisation, the information minister stressed that the process of privatisation was not initiated by the caretaker government, the previous parliament and its elected government decided to privatise various entities.