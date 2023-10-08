Prince Harry was already planning his exit from the royal family before he got married to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex has previously talked about the strained ties he has shared with his father, King Charles and brother, Prince William, while he was growing up, in his explosive memoir, Spare.

It appears that the seeds of the exit were planted as royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that Harry’s plans to leave were in place “long before Meghan even came on the scene.”

“I’ve had aides at Kensington Palace say to me that long before Meghan even came on the scene,” he told Yahoo.

“They always knew that when he got married and wasn’t sort of the spare wheel, that he would go off and do his own thing with his partner and they would very much live under their household with their own staff.”

Prince Harry’s escape plan from royal family in works before Meghan Markle marriage

Scobie added that that letting the narrative of a rift was “very easy or maybe I should say lazy, to allow this to play into that narrative of 'oh, they're at each other’s throats.”

Moreover, previously journalist and friend of the Sussexes, Bryony Gordon, told the Telegraph that Meghan acted as a “catalyst” for Harry.

Gordon added that Harry “wanted out from the crazy cult of royalty” since childhood but only managed to leave after meeting Meghan.