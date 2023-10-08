Kate Middleton raised 'suspicion of her motives' after marrying Prince William

file footage

Queen Elizabeth's personal diaries from when she was alive unearthed some of her grievances towards Princess Kate.



Following the monarch's death last year, her oldest son now-King Charles hired a trusted aide Paul Whybrew to sort through her personal diaries to determine the nature of its significance.

As per the mementos, the Queen was initially "suspicious" of the Princess of Wales after she married her grandson, Prince William, according to a source.

“The queen didn’t fully trust Kate until she gave birth to Prince George,” claimed the source to In Touch. “That’s when she knew Kate, like her, would do anything to protect the future king — and therefore the monarchy.”

The insider went on to explain that the King is fully aware that the "papers are full of bombshells," hence, he is determined to ensure that "some of them never see the light of the day."

“Queen Elizabeth was one of the most important figures of the 20th century, and her papers are of immeasurable historical value, so there are many people working to make sure they are properly preserved,” they shared.

“And Charles should know better than anyone that the truth always comes out," the source added.