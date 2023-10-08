Prince William ‘disturbed’ by Meghan Markle’s new blunder

Prince William has been concerned as he had reservations about Meghan Markle, and now he is worried about a blunder that she must have made.

Prince William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry, got engaged to the former Suits actress with a diamond ring that included two diamonds from their late mother Princess Diana’s precious collection.

The two gems from Lady Di’s collection which were set beside a stone from Botswana on a plain gold band, which was designed by Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s known jeweller, Cleave & Company.

The Prince of Wales got concerned about the diamonds after Meghan was notably not wearing the ring during the Invictus Games in September.

An insider source told New Idea magazine that it doesn’t make sense that Meghan would not be “proudly” wearing the ring to the big event and it has sparked concerns over it being “vanished.”

“And it’s safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the Palace. [William’s] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what’s going on.”

The source added that not knowing where the diamonds are is “disturbing” for William, who is “always protective” of his mother’s legacy. And, her jewellery is said to be considered an “important” part of that.