Kate Middleton in 'style transition' as Duchess ditches sky high stilettos

Kate Middleton has seemingly decided to take a different approach to her fashion as the Duchess of Cambridge notably swapped out her sky high stilettos for a comfortable pair of block heels.

With what has noted to be a fresh approach to her looks for royal engagements, celebrity stylist Miranda Holder spoke to Express and shared why the Princess of Wales decided to make the change in her style.

"Kate is a woman who embraces fashion habits, especially when it comes to her footwear," she said.

"We have seen her favour particular styles during different phases of her Royal career - at first there was a profusion of wedges, much to the late Queen’s (apparent) disdain, then we had the skyscraper court shoes.

"The style, which would cripple most of us, became her signature look and added to the already glamorous image the Princess portrayed."

Miranda said Kate was likely in a transition from an 'umber glamorous' look to something more 'practical'.

Miranda continued: “It seems like now, there might be another change afoot (if you’ll pardon the pun) as Kate has favoured a new style of late, featuring a wider, blockier heel.”

She added: "But the transition into this style seems to echo Kate’s preference for trouser suits that we have seen so far this autumn, perhaps reinforcing her message that she wants to focus on the important work she is doing, rather than her glamorous wardrobe."

"The sky-high stiletto court styles are uber glamorous, very evening, and if I may say rather sexy! This new sturdier style is more practical, and feels more down to business - although there is still plenty of leg-lengthening height, which makes the trouser suits Kate is currently wearing look great."